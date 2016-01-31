The Best Celeb Instagrams From The SAG Awards

At the 2016 SAG Awards, the cast of Spotlight emerged triumphant, taking home the prize for Best Ensemble in a Film. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson each took another step on their road to the Oscars, winning Outstanding Male and Female Actor in a Leading Role. The night's biggest winner was Idris Elba, who got two trophies.



We all saw the cast of Orange Is the New Black collect the award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. But thanks to the selfie Laverne Cox posted to Instagram, we got a sense of what it was like to be onstage in that moment. Yes, as is now the fashion with award shows, we turn to Instagram to see the moments the broadcast didn't capture. We can gander at the red carpet prep, the winners' celebrations, and the graceful losers. It's where the magic (and the selfies) happen.



Here, we've collected some of the best Instagrams from the 2016 SAG Awards. If nothing else, you know you want to see Room's Jacob Tremblay posing with Leonardo DiCaprio.