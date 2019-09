It's juvenile. It's shocking. It's innovative. It's moving. It's gross. Well, whatever you think of the concept of Swiss Army Man, a new film starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano, the fact is, it's getting tons of headlines after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night. And those headlines are priceless.According to Variety , "a continuous stream of audience members kept standing up and bolting for the door throughout the film." Of course, that's not typically good news at a festival, particularly since some of those audience members were there as prospective buyers for the film's distribution rights. But those silly headlines were followed up by largely positive reviews. That means this divisive film about a suicidal man (Dano) on a deserted island who rides back to civilization on a corpse (Radcliffe) powered by flatulence (with an erect penis that eventually serves as a compass) stands a good chance of reaching its target audience one day.