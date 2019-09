This one is already heading to Netflix . Paul Rudd is Ben, a professional caregiver who goes on a road trip with one of his clients, an 18-year-old with muscular dystrophy (Craig Roberts). Selena Gomez pops up somewhere along the way in this movie from writer-director Rob Burnett, a former Letterman executive producer.Nick Jonas did the fraternity thing in this fall’s campy Scream Queens, but in Goat he’s getting serious about Greek life. Jonas stars in the film about frat hazing, which Sundance's director of programming told Entertainment Weekly is an "intense, at times horrific look at male masculinity.” The movie follows a 19-year-old Brad Land (Ben Schnetzer), who joins his brother's (Jonas) fraternity. It's based on the real-life Land's memoir . This should be a brutal one for the former teen idol.In 2014 Ron Suskind wrote a beautiful New York Times Magazine piece about how Disney helped his autistic son, Owen, communicate. Now there is a documentary about Owen’s story, which weaves in both original animation and clips from the Disney films. We can't read the article without sobbing, so we hope the film is just as weep-worthy.We’re always in the mood for a good romance, but this one is no average meet cute. It follows the first date between Barack and Michelle Obama (Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter). It could very well be a pile of unbearable schlock. But how could we not be intrigued?What if you were alone on a deserted island and ended up finding the washed up body of Daniel Radcliffe? Would you become friends with it? This is the dilemma that Paul Dano faces in the bizarre tale from Daniel Schneinert and Daniel Kwan, who have directed music videos for The Shins and Passion Pit as The Daniels.