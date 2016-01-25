What with a Chanel campaign, Helen Of Troy features, three upcoming films and Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis as actual IRL parents, Lily-Rose Depp has quite the CV under her couture boucle belt already. Oh and she's only 16– yet, somehow, we don’t hate her. In fact, we’re bonafide members of her sprawling online fan club (see: 1.3million Instagram followers).
This year sees Lily-Rose star in a 19th century dance biopic with French singer Soko and in the spooky 1930s thriller where the starlet will play Natalie Portman’ sister. We can’t quite believe that’s actually happening, so thank you Hollywood.
We’re drawing massive red crosses in our Lily-Rose Depp calendar counting the days until the Yoga Hosers' release (still unconfirmed – although it premiered at Sundance last night) which marks Lily-Rose’s debut on the silver screen alongside another bright young thing, Harley Quinn Smith.
The comedy horror, directed by Kevin Smith, centres around two bored convenience-store workers, both called Colleen, who in between Instagraming and gossiping, come face-to-face with an “ancient evil”. According to the film’s official summary, the girls then have to “join forces with the legendary man-hunter from Montreal named Guy Lapointe to fight for their lives with all seven Chakras, one Warrior Pose at a time.”
Not feeling very zen about having to wait? Us neither. Here’s the first official clip of Yoga Hosers to tide you over.
