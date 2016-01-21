Genius photoshop artist gesichermix has created a series of celebrity face mash-ups that are so life-like, they’re hypnotic. Usually, this type of thing is, you know, a little rough around the edges, but no need for an oculus rift here folks. Gesichermix has artfully combined the faces of Rihanna; Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, David Cameron, Justin Trudeau, Robert De Niro, Kevin Spacey, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson – producing freakishly realistic images.
Side note: We really fancy Channing Tatum meets Pharrell but would also happily go for a drink with Justin Bieber-Timberlake's face. Just saying.
