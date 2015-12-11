When we think of Christmas, we think of Mariah Carey. Ever since she released "All I Want For Christmas Is You" from an entire album of Christmas songs called "Merry Christmas", followed by another album of Christmas songs called "Merry Christmas II You", she has pretty much become synonymous with Santa. While we can't be sure whether this was intentional, we can applaud her for being the only entity to capitalise on Christmas more aggressively than Coca Cola or Love Actually.
So, it seems like a pertinent time of year to collate Mariah GIFs for every possible situation. Only The Elusive Chanteuse can carry us through the wretchedness of December. So send these to your colleague to appease the awkwardness of snogging them at the Christmas party. Send them to your mum after you forget to buy her a Christmas present. Email them to your friends when you are hungover on New Year's Day. Christmas is a time of giving; give Mariah.