If you’re looking for a bit of respite from the endless Christmas get-togethers and long for a quiet night in, you might turn to Netflix for a bit of Yuletide company.
Now, you’d think that your favourite streaming service would have your back for the festive period, but I am here to tell you that it is slim pickings out there. In fact, there are some of the most monumentally crap-sounding films available, for which the phrase “straight-to-video” is even too grand. May I draw your attention to Holidaze starring Jennie Garth of Beverly Hills 90210 fame, or A Royal Christmas with Lacey Chabert, the whiny one from Party of Five. There’s actually something called Mandie and the Forgotten Christmas. Reader, I despair.
But it’s not all bad news. There are actually some decent offerings among the smörgåsbord of rubbish to help you get in the seasonal spirit. Lacking a Sky Movies Christmas-type special sub-category, you'll need my help to seek out the best UK Netflix has to offer you this December.
