Oh, what a year it’s been. So fresh, so radical… so new. Things have never felt more "now" have they? But before you go leaping off into the sunset with your almond milk smoothie and your head full of trending hashtags, it’s time to spare a moment of mindfulness for the forgotten trailblazers of our generation: the TV stars of the 1990s. These were the true pioneers of our future.
Here are the handful that were so ahead of the zeitgeist they ended up pissing directly into the wind.
Here are the handful that were so ahead of the zeitgeist they ended up pissing directly into the wind.