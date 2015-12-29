Yes, a new year means resolving to be harder, better, faster, stronger. But it’s also about predicting what will happen in the world of entertainment — at least it is if you ask us.
In 2015, a few of our forecasts came true. Adele made her return. Feminism made its mark. Girl gangs triumphed. Rihanna maintained her dominance over our hearts and minds. And of course, Taylor Swift made headlines daily.
But as we look at this upcoming year, we have more singular prophecies in mind. Where 2015 may have been about broader moments in all of pop culture, we have our eyes on specific, individual events for 2016. We’re no psychics, but we’ve got a feeling in our bones that these are the highlights awaiting us.
In 2015, a few of our forecasts came true. Adele made her return. Feminism made its mark. Girl gangs triumphed. Rihanna maintained her dominance over our hearts and minds. And of course, Taylor Swift made headlines daily.
But as we look at this upcoming year, we have more singular prophecies in mind. Where 2015 may have been about broader moments in all of pop culture, we have our eyes on specific, individual events for 2016. We’re no psychics, but we’ve got a feeling in our bones that these are the highlights awaiting us.