Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are pros at hosting live shows, having emceed the Golden Globes three times. They're also pros at all things Saturday Night Live. Fey and Poehler weren't just average repertory players during their tenure at 30 Rockefeller Center. They were the first all-female co-anchors of SNL’s "Weekend Update" and Tina was SNL’s first female head writer.



It is very safe to say that Tina and Amy know the drill when things go "live from New York" on a Saturday night. So the question was not if they would be awesome at co-hosting, it was just how awesome things would get when their Liz Lemon-Leslie Knope wonder twin powers were activated. Would Amy’s Hillary Clinton make an appearance, even though cast member Kate McKinnon currently handles those duties? Would Colin Jost and Michael Che make room at the Update desk for Tina? (Spoiler: The answer to both is "yes.")



In a show crackling with the sparks from two all-time SNL greats (who happen to be all-star BFFs), here are three of the night’s best moments.



1. DopeSquad: This spoof of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video took a not-so-subtle, but still good-natured, swipe at #girlsquad culture. Tina and Amy started off doing a Sisters interview with a reporter, played by Aidy Bryant. Bryant mentioned the word "squad" and the co-hosts jumped into a black, white, and red, post-apocalyptic video with the most important women in their life: their nannies, their gynecologist, and the woman at the diner who remembers their orders. Not to be outdone by Swift, their squad boasts some celebrities like Gayle King, Robert Downey Sr., and even Amy Schumer. “It take’s a village, y’all,” is their DopeSquad mantra. The ladies of SNL know how to make a joke and make a point.



