In 2015, one funny lady dominated: Amy Schumer. She did, after all, have a critically beloved TV show, a blockbuster movie, and an HBO special. Oh, and she also fell in front of Kim and Kanye. While Schumer may have been the biggest breakout star, but there were plenty of other women who made us laugh.
Now that the year is coming to a close, we're reminiscing about the times female comedians triumphed, whether on-screen or behind the scenes. Remember when Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) debated whether or not to peg on Broad City? Or when Mindy Kaling bounced back from cancellation and took her series to Hulu? Or when Constance Wu crooned "I Will Always Love You" in Fresh Off the Boat?
And lest we forget, 2015 was also the year a sitcom theme song reminded us that "females are strong as hell." You bet they are. They are also really, really funny.
