2015 was filled to the brim with new crazes ( and crimes against humanity); think the Kylie Jenner lip challenge, man buns and Minions.
However, much like karma, what goes around comes around in the world of trends, too. And so, celebs and fashion trends from days of yore returned to us once more... although some were a little more welcome than others.
From mirror ball skin to forgotten pop stars and go-to hairdos, here are ten faces and things we hadn't bargained on being the year's biggest comebacks.
However, much like karma, what goes around comes around in the world of trends, too. And so, celebs and fashion trends from days of yore returned to us once more... although some were a little more welcome than others.
From mirror ball skin to forgotten pop stars and go-to hairdos, here are ten faces and things we hadn't bargained on being the year's biggest comebacks.