Close your eyes, steady your breath, and think back to the first perfume you ever loved. And I mean, the one you loved so much that you could never imagine wearing another. Chances are you still have strong feelings about it today, whether it's still in your rotation or you bid a sad adieu to it long ago.
Now close your eyes again, steady your breath, and think back to the first lip colour you ever loved. They're not even in the same ballpark, are they? As you probably knew long before we did this exercise, scent is the sense most closely aligned with memory. Which is probably why many of us put so much importance on how we smell. So much so that even the stars have something to say about it.
In the world of astrology, everything is ruled by planets — including the flowers, plants, herbs, and what have you that go into creating the perfumes that warm, enliven, and melt our hearts. And no one knows more about the subject than Lynne Palmer.
At 83 years old, Palmer is one of the most esteemed astrologers working today, with an annually published almanac, a career spanning 59 years, and the spiritual trust of Hollywood, both old and new. (Her first clients — and some of her best buds — were Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow, Johnny Carson, and many more.)
To satisfy our curiosity, and maybe even find a new favourite scent, we asked Palmer to walk us through the essences that are linked to the different zodiac signs. It turns out that calling upon your astrological fragrance notes can do magical things for your life.
Intrigued? Take another deep breath, and get ready for a fragrance horoscope created just for Refinery29.
