The 20 Definitive Foursomes In Pop Culture History

It’s happening: this week, we’ll see the release of Fantastic Four — the latest Marvel venture vying for blockbuster rights and reputation.
But we can’t help but think out of every fantastically-described foursome, the superhero bit is slightly lacking. After all, since the dawn of time (or the 1960s), we’ve been introduced to all types of squads, with each contributing to the pop culture landscape in a real and lasting way. (Here’s looking at you, The Hills.)
So with that in mind, we’ve selected our favourite 20 foursomes to honour here. Sure, none are the Human Torch or the guy made out of stone, but on the flipside, when did the Fantastic Four ever share a pair of travelling pants?
Exactly.