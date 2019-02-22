These Oscar Speeches Will Make You Laugh, Cry & Cringe

Right this very moment, the chosen ones in Hollywood are carefully considering their words, listing every agent and publicist, and jotting down some witty asides onto index cards, which they will carefully tuck inside a jacket pocket or Swarovski-embellished evening bag. If there's ever a time to ensure your public-speaking skills are on point, it's Oscars night. (Unless you're nominated in one of the four categories the Academy has decided to honour during the commercial breaks, in which case — go wild!)
The pressure is high. We all have a tendency to remember the things people say and do up there behind the podium. We remember who made us weep, who rambled, who bored, who inspired, and who just completely lost their shit. From Frances McDormand's rousing call for the inclusion rider last year, to Cuba Gooding Jr. practically cartwheeling onto the stage and Halle Berry sobbing openly, there have been so many memorable Oscar moments. How will anyone compete?
In preparation for the Academy Awards on 24th February, we're offering a look at the speeches we remember most. Some of them are funny, some poignant, and some are just downright crazy — watch and enjoy.