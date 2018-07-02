Romantic Movie Quotes To Use In Your Wedding Speech

You've been marking items off that best friend check list for years. And, while you didn't pop the question, some credit is deserved for sticking around for the big day. You spent plenty of nights acting as a wing-person and dealing with really unfortunate people in the process; listening to countless tales about dates gone wrong (and really, really right); being the one to point out when it was time to ditch a dud; and subtly hinting — or, in some cases, accepting — your oldest partner-in-crime had found the one.
Once the wedding-planning frenzy started, you thought you had it under control. Listening to wedding rants about seating plans and first-dance songs? No problem. Throwing a shower and a debauched last hurrah? Done and done.
That is when you remember the wedding toast. Normally talking about your best friend is no big deal. But, now you have to figure out how to keep it short, sweet, somewhat PG-rated, and ultimately memorable. It is a lot to ask from one toast, especially if you've already been "toasting" throughout the day. So, we turned to the expert in romance, the spoken word, and winning over audiences — Hollywood. Here are 23 movie quotes perfect for your next wedding toast — no matter the couple. We even threw in a few extra, so you can help the bride and groom with their vows, too.