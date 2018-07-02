Romantic Movie Quotes To Use In Your Wedding Speech

That is when you remember the wedding toast. Normally talking about your best friend is no big deal. But, now you have to figure out how to keep it short, sweet, somewhat PG-rated, and ultimately memorable. It is a lot to ask from one toast, especially if you've already been "toasting" throughout the day. So, we turned to the expert in romance, the spoken word, and winning over audiences — Hollywood. Here are 23 movie quotes perfect for your next wedding toast — no matter the couple. We even threw in a few extra, so you can help the bride and groom with their vows, too.