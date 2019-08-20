We Each Pay £2,260 A Term To Share A Dorm Room At University In Texas

But dorm life is dorm life: “Compared to my room back home this room is about half the size so it was definitely a really hard transition moving in with another person,” Reygen says. With the help of chalk and some measuring tape, Sydney and Reygen drew out the dorm’s floor plan on Sydney’s driveway. Using the measurements of all the furniture and items they planned on having in their room, they drew out the layout and made sure everything fit. Reygen adds: “It was a bit shocking that the whole dorm could actually just fit in your driveway.” They share four toilets, four showers, and four sinks with about 50 other girls.