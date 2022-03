In such a saturated beauty market it's fair to say that we demand a lot from our products. Inclusion, quality and a sustainable edge are needed to get the thumbs up. Thanks to AI we can try before we buy and get an up-close glimpse of shade ranges and textures in YouTube tutorials. Influencers and TikTokers are justified in their critiques. On TikTok, beauty enthusiast Annie Rose Thomson tried 17.'s Eye Flicks Pen, £3 . "Six or seven hours later, she's looking tired," says Annie in her review. "It's smudged slightly as you can see and the intensity is not as black as what I usually get from benefit." But for £3, Annie says it's not too bad and gives it a 6/10. TikToker Lizzie Demetriou was very impressed with her haul but reports that the blush didn't mix well with the foundation and that there were only three shades of the bronzer to choose from.