As a makeup obsessive, I'd rather have seen 17. burst back onto the scene with just 20 products that match the quality of the blush and mascara. I was so willing for this to be a tale of rekindled first love but I can't hide my disappointment — and those I spoke to agree. This Jenny from the block used to have a little choice, and now I have a lot. The beauty world has moved on in leaps and bounds and in order to make a true impact, brands must move with us.