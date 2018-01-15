Monday, 15th January, is Martin Luther King Day in the US. And this year, the holiday honouring the work and legacy of one of our foremost civil rights leaders feels more urgent than ever.
Headlines have been dominated for months by the cases of sexual misconduct by Hollywood's elite and Donald Trump is in the most powerful man in the world. In light of all that, we decided to take a minute to celebrate a truly inspirational figure and force for good - Dr. Martin Luther King. After all, he achieved incredible things in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. He was inarguably a hero, but he was also an ordinary man. Here are some lesser-known facts about him.