I Don’t Have Any Hobbies – Is There Something Wrong With Me?

The other important thing is we confuse the enjoyment people get from hobbies with how we should feel when we start something new. Learning something new is hard! It takes effort and it takes time and it will involve mistakes and accidents and stumbles, and that's all part of it. If we can embrace the bumpiness, put in the time and the effort, stretch ourselves (but not beyond what's realistic!), then we can find the sweet spot. Ironically, the one thing that's going to prevent us from getting there is this self-judgement that we can't do it, we're lazy, we're not like other people. So, starting with self-compassion and self-acceptance are key parts to it. The other is moderating our expectations and appreciating that the process is difficult. It requires effort and it requires patience and embracing failure, embracing imperfection and embracing the challenges.