After cottagecore fashion took off, we spent spring through summer engulfed in a cloud of loose prairie dresses — and, now, everything from mid-calf boots to cow prints are hot on this season's style trail. The Western trend is rolling into fall with a full-force howdy, and our eyes are on one fashion retailer, in particular, that's doing it right. After surveying Free People's fresh boho-inspired offerings, we found a goldmine of flared denim, fringey outerwear, wide-brim hats, and, of course, classic cowboy boots.
The Western fashion trend can be as heavy-handed or as stylishly subtle as you like: for those interested in dabbling, start with a pair of flared jeans or ankle booties from the brand's We The Free collection; for those committed to a head-to-toe yeehaw look, layer any number of Badlands-inspired pieces (suede fringe jackets, felt wide-brimmed hats, or bolo-esque jewelry). Ahead, find our favourites from Free People's best Western-wear paired with some hot styling tips for fall.
Prices in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
