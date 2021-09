The Western fashion trend can be as heavy-handed or as stylishly subtle as you like: for those interested in dabbling, start with a pair of flared jeans or ankle booties from the brand's We The Free collection ; for those committed to a head-to-toe yeehaw look, layer any number of Badlands-inspired pieces (suede fringe jackets, felt wide-brimmed hats, or bolo-esque jewelry). Ahead, find our favourites from Free People's best Western-wear paired with some hot styling tips for fall.