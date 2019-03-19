Our apartments are shining and spotless, all of our belongings are systematically colour-coded, and not an inch of precious space is overcrowded or wasted...In our dreams. In reality, most of us weren't born home organization superstars; our apartments actually look more like a Miss Havisham wedding chamber nightmare than the above fantasy. But since the ice has melted and buds are beginning to bloom, we can't hide underneath layers of dust any longer — it's time to do the damn spring cleaning thing.
Since attempting to tackle this formidable task is overwhelming, to say the least, we decided to humbly consult experts for help. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of the trendy, Nashville-based home organization service and blog, The Home Edit, blessed us with their best advice on what to do (and what to avoid) when freshening up our spaces, post winter hibernation. Start small with a drawer and other miscellaneous spaces, go big and tackle your pantry, or tackle one project at a time until your surroundings are at the peak of organization. No, matter where you begin, we've paired their tips with the shoppable product solutions that will take you 14 steps closer to your spotless (and colour-coordinated) dream space.
