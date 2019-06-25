Skip navigation!
Home Organization
College
Dorm Storage Items That Will Keep You Organized
by
Olivia Harrison
Get your space in tip top shape for 2019.
Shopping
29 Of The Most Useful Amazon Products — Each Less Than $29
by
Emily Ruane
Home
Marie Kondo Sparked Enough Joy To Earn An Emmy Nod
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Home
19 Storage Sets From Amazon That Will Organize Your Entire Life
by
Elizabeth Buxton
The Shoebox
The Shoebox: How To Work At Home When You Don't Have Room For A Desk
Mandy Cheng
Jun 25, 2019
Home
My Dallas Apartment Costs $1,200 A Month — Here's How Big It Is
Jessica Chou
Jun 16, 2019
Home
Ikea's 2020 Collections Were Made To Solve Your Small Apartment Woes
Michelle Santiago...
Jun 5, 2019
Home
I Pay $1,570 For My Brooklyn Apartment — Here's What It Looks Like
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 26-year-old Rayne Schloss
by
Jessica Chou
Home
This Exclusive New Container Store Collection Is A Marie Kondo St...
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
I Live In Austin—& I Pay $1,450 In Rent
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 25-year-old Negeen Dargahi
by
Jessica Chou
Get The F Out
What To Keep & What To Toss When You Move Out Of Your College Dorm
Graduating from college and leaving behind the place you've called home for four — and sometimes more — years can be an emotional experience. In m
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
We Pay $2,700 For A 2-Bedroom In Brooklyn— Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 35-year-old Ang Rogers sha
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Pay $1,750 For My Los Angeles Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 27-year-old Amber Kai show
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
These Are The Best Notebooks For Bullet Journaling
by
Ludmila Leiva
Home Organization
11 Hilarious Memes To Get You Through Spring Cleaning
It may feel like it wasn't all that long ago that you KonMari-ed the crap out of your apartment, but we're guessing plenty of time has passed for
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
We Pay $3,600 For Our New Jersey Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 31-year-old Ria Smith and
by
Jessica Chou
Marie Kondo
4 People From Around The World On Keeping Up With KonMari Months ...
by
Cait Munro
Home
Clean Cleaning: How Eco-Friendly Companies Are Rebranding Your Le...
It’s become apparent that sooner or later, every market will be made over in the millennial image. What started with brands like Glossier and Warby Parke
by
Cait Munro
Home Organization
I "Marie Kondo'd" My Closet — & This Is What Happened
I’ve always considered myself to be a pretty organized person. Everything I own has its own place. The clothes in my dresser drawers are sorted perfectly
by
Courtney Oberlies
Spring Clean Your Life
We've Got A Spring Cleaning Checklist For Every Type Of Person (Y...
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Tours
I Live In An Old Ice Cream Factory — & My Rent Is $3,750 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, we chat with 34-year-old A
by
Jessica Chou
Home
The Home Edit: The First Rule Of Cleaning Your Closet Is Not To T...
by
Clea Shearer
Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo Could Be Our Next Major Lifestyle Guru
Move over Gwyneth Paltrow. Step aside Kourtney Kardashian. The newest lifestyle queen may just be Marie Kondo. Just a few months after the premiere (and wi
by
Olivia Harrison
Sweet Digs
I Live In A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn — & My Rent Is $1495 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 25-year-old food writer Gi
by
Jessica Chou
Ikea Home
Ikea Now Has A Kama Sutra Guide — But It's Not What You Think
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
10 Things You Should Throw Away In 2019
by
Venus Wong
Shopping
2019's Best Planners — According To The Most Productive Reviewers
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Sweet Digs
Our Brooklyn Apartment Costs $3,150 A Month — Here’s What ...
In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Clemence show
by
Jessica Chou
Ikea Home
The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colorful New Collection
by
Olivia Harrison
Sweet Digs
Our Rent-Stabilized Apartment Costs $2,500 A Month — & The Bedroo...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 23-year-old Anh Nguyen sho
by
Jessica Chou
Work & Money
Move Over, Marie Kondo: How You Can Become A Professional Organiz...
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Home Decor
How One NYC Family Makes The Most Of Every Square Inch Of Their A...
Conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you make one of two choices: Move to the suburbs (bye-bye, city life you worked so hard for), o
by
Cait Munro
Home Organization
Here's How Much It Costs To Hire An Official KonMari Consultant T...
Since Tidying Up With Marie Kondo premiered, you may have noticed an uptick in Instagram posts showing off the KonMari method. For some of us, though, simp
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
Shop Every Episode Of
Tidying Up
To Spark Organized-Joy ...
by
Elizabeth Buxton
