For me personally, the sound bath wasn’t necessarily relaxing, but instead, creatively stimulating. I eventually got bored, and started free-associating. About ten minutes in, I sat up and withdrew a notebook from my tote bag and started jotting down my ideas, sort of like channeling a spirit through automatic writing. It was almost impossible to think about “real life” for the first several minutes, so instead, I thought of colours and people and places and film scenes. It was all very productive. Once I got used to the noise, I wondered if my roommate had remembered to feed her cat. And then I wondered how animals might react to the sounds. My dog would hate this. I unscrewed the complimentary vial of essential oil, applied some to the bridge of my nose and tried, once again, to relax. I thought about what I would tell my coworkers who asked for a full play-by-play of the experience. At one point, I remembered to do laundry because I was wearing my last clean turtleneck.