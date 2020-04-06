Loungewear That’s Stylish Enough To Wear When Real Life Returns

Now that we’re into week three of self-isolation, I can’t help but daydream about ordering new, extra-cozy clothes for my WFH reality. Eva Chen's ribbed knit set and the chic one-piece from Canadian company Tkees' new waffle collection have caught my eye. Both would be a major improvement from my mish-mash collection of inside clothes (aka old T-shirts and leggings).
These styles also perfectly encapsulate my wardrobe objective for this spring: comfortable, effortless clothing — like Out of Office’s signature caftans in a joyful tie dye or animal-print pattern — that make (not) dressing up fun, even if your only immediate plans involve a trip to the store.
Here are 10 stylish loungewear options perfect for that cute WFH selfie.
