10 Pairs Of Indoor Shoes To Replace Your Sad Old Slippers

Now that we’re spending every day at home, it might be time to think about a new pair of house shoes to replace the ratty slippers you’ve had since high school. In my shopping cart? Something sleek and not too cutesy to go with the loungewear sets and matching sweatsuits that is my new WFH uniform. (Keep in mind that it’s going to be too warm soon for anything fully fuzzy.)
Just like inside clothes, I believe that “inside shoes” — whether you go for classic room shoes, lightweight slides, or cozy, lined slippers — should be comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and never, ever be worn outside (even though, technically, some of these styles are designed for indoor/outdoor versatility).
Here are 10 cute pairs of house shoes you will never want to take off.
