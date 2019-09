Netflix doesn’t release viewing figures for all its shows, but if Twitter’s reaction is a good litmus test – and it usually is – then millions of us have seen Kondo rearrange books and enthuse over a misplaced sock. She is an extension of our society’s obsession with wellness and self-care and when it comes to the telly, she is by no means alone. Sticking with Netflix, Queer Eye’s Fab Five are all missionaries of the self-improvement crusade, each bringing their own expertise to those in desperate need of a little 'zhuzz', whether your hair is long overdue a trim, your cooking skills don’t extend beyond pasta or, like me, your house needs an overhaul. They’re here not only to help the hapless men (and one woman, shout out to Tammye) but also to inspire us, the viewers.