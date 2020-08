Proof That Scrunchies Are Back In A Big Way For Fall 2020

Looking ahead to the fall, scrunchies are still on the up and up. According to a recent Pinterest report that identified the top-ranking beauty trends to watch for 2020, scrunchies were the highest among them by over 6,309%. The trend revival works in our favour now more than ever given that we're all feeling quarantine hair fatigue. The fabric-covered elastics are cheap, gentle on the hair , and available everywhere, with accessories designers and hair brands now offering scrunchies in autumnal fabrics like luxurious velvet and silk ribbon.