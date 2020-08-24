Proof That Scrunchies Are Back In A Big Way For Fall 2020

Everyone loves a scrunchie. What was once a throwback look reserved for your '80s Halloween costume is fully back in style — now seen looped around the low ponytails of street-style stars, celebrities, and Instagram influencers alike.
Looking ahead to the fall, scrunchies are still on the up and up. According to a recent Pinterest report that identified the top-ranking beauty trends to watch for 2020, scrunchies were the highest among them by over 6,309%. The trend revival works in our favour now more than ever given that we're all feeling quarantine hair fatigue. The fabric-covered elastics are cheap, gentle on the hair, and available everywhere, with accessories designers and hair brands now offering scrunchies in autumnal fabrics like luxurious velvet and silk ribbon.
Check out all the trending 2020 hairstyles that implement the humble scrunchie ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
