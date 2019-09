With Meghan Markle's infamous wedding-day bun setting an obvious precedent, the purposefully messy updo has seen a huge fashion moment in Hollywood recently, with A-listers like Kendall Jenner and Maisie Williams offsetting their designer gowns with tousled, swept-up strands. Needless to say, the relatable spring hair trend is giving us inspiration for every occasion when we want to wear our hair up , but in the most effortless way possible.