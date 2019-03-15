Want Longer Natural Hair? 5 Expert-Approved Ways To Maximize Growth

What gets put on the outside of your body is as important as what gets put in — especially in the name of healthy hair. For optimal health and growth, Sadick recommends looking for nourishing ingredients in styling products. "Look for things that include silk proteins, keratin, ceramides, and natural oils, like avocado and argan," he says. On the flip side, pay extra attention to harmful ingredients like alcohol, sulfates, and artificial fragrances that can damage the scalp and hair shaft.