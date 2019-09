Want Longer Natural Hair? 5 Expert-Approved Ways To Maximize Growth

To avoid creating tension that ends up in permanent damage, avoid keeping protective styles in for long periods of time or wearing protective styles back to back. "For vacation or a few weeks is fine, but once you take it out, leave your hair out for a considerable amount of time," says Lenzy. Between braids and extensions, Lenzy recommends styles that require less manipulation, like wash-and-gos and loose twists-outs. But, above all, remember that stressed out hair will look (and feel) stressed out. So, be kind to your strands and let your body do the rest of the work.