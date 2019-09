How To Orgasm From Fingering, Like Tessa In After

There are two rules that people who want to finger someone to orgasm should keep in mind, Dr. Mintz says. The first: “Make sure you engage in external stimulation! This includes the clitoris, the inner lips, the mons pubis, and the vaginal opening — all are full of touch sensitive nerve endings.” And the second: “ ASK your partner to tell you what feels good! Another essential fact is that every woman’s genital nerve pattern is a bit different, which means that what every woman needs to orgasm is different. The only way to know if what you are doing is pleasurable is to ask!”