You read that right. Grey’s Anatomy’s FIFTEENTH season is coming to Netflix and I think it deserves your time. Hear me out. Sure, the show was pretty weak around the time Denny’s ghost started appearing (you’re welcome for fitting two Denny Duquette references into this post) and then again when they killed off Derek (RIP McDreamy), BUT I think the show has finally hit its stride again in the past few seasons. Meredith Grey started dating again, and while I will never forgive Shonda Rhimes for dangling SCOTT SPEEDMAN in front of us and taking him away so abruptly, I’ve started to come around on Mer and the resident she’s dating now (no spoilers). Season 15 said goodbye to Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner and, as sad as it was, the show has been better for it. Plus, this season features one of the most powerful episodes of Grey’s Anatomy ever with “Silent All These Years,” a harrowing story of a patient admitted to the hospital for sexual assault.