In the glory days of network television, September used to signal the beginning of fall premiere season. Back when cable TV dictated exactly when we could watch our favourite shows, and a stream was just a small body of water, audiences waited for this month.
In September we learned how Dawson spent his summer in Philadelphia, when the seeds of the Pacey/Joey love story were first planted (Dawson’s Creek Season-3 premiere —September 28, 1998), and we mourned Denny’s death on a kitchen floor with Izzy (Grey’s Anatomy Season-3 premiere — September 21, 2006). It was when we learned how the gang was coping in Sunnydale while heartbroken Buffy tried to start a new life in Los Angeles (Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season-3 premiere — September 29, 1998), and when Jack met Desmond and Locke investigated the hatch (Lost Season 2 premiere —September 21, 2005). September has given us SO MANY ICONIC TV MOMENTS.
Now, season premieres happen year-round, and must-see TV is whenever we decide to put on sweats and curl up on the couch. We may not have to wait until the fall to catch great television but there’s lots of solid streaming to do this month, and plenty of premieres to keep us entertained — just like the good ol’ days.
Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada in September, plus everything that’s coming and going.
Elite: Season 2
If you’ve had a conversation with me in the past nine months, chances are I’ve yelled at you to watch Elite. This Spanish teen drama is my current fave Netflix drop. Season 1 had intrigue. It had romance. It had sex. It had SPECTACLE and SUBSTANCE. It truly had it all. Season 2 is back to give us more hot Spanish teenagers scheming, lying and trying to solve a murder while also passing algebra. Here’s the official Netflix synopsis: "In the wake of a classmate's death, a student vanishes, allegiances shift, new friends join the drama, and dark secrets become too difficult to contain." If you watched the trailer and screamed for 1 minute and 11 seconds straight like I did, you know Samuel is determined to prove Nano is innocent, Guzman is spiralling, and Carla is still a cold-blooded super villain. September 6
The Politician
Paltrow’s inability to remember which Marvel movies she’s starred in, and her face-blindness for Sebastian Stan has turned her into a meme and made her the actress most likely to not remember a project she’s worked on. If early reviews are any indication, she best remember her turn in The Politician, co-starring Ben Platt. Platt plays Payton, a rich Californian kid who wants to grow up to be President of the United States; Paltrow is his adoptive mother. The first step on his path to the White House? Getting elected student body president at his high school. September 27
I have seen Hustlers. I don’t think I can say any more about the most anticipated movie of the fall starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer, with cameos by Lizzo and Cardi B, because it doesn’t premiere until the Toronto International Film Festival and #nospoilers. What I will say is that Lopez gives one of the best performances of her career (THE best since Out of Sight) and I can’t wait for the rest of the world to see her in this film. To hold you over until Hustlers, watch J.Lo’s latest rom-com, Second Act. It’s not my favourite J.Lo romantic comedy (that would be The Wedding Planner, obviously) but it’s a solid rainy Saturday afternoon watch. September 1
I used to own Dirty Dancing on VHS. Kids these days will never know the struggle of waiting for the tape to screech fast forward to the final dance and trying to pause it right at The Lift! One of the best things about Netflix is revisiting classics like this without having to dust off a VCR. I am dating myself here but Dirty Dancing came out the year I was born, so I didn’t discover it until well after the world first heard the iconic line, "nobody puts Baby in the corner!" Now, a whole new generation can experience that line and The Lift as many times as they want. Go ahead, have the time of your lives. I’m sorry. I had to. September 1
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Hosted by hometown hip-hop artist Shad Kabango, Hip-Hop Evolution is on its third season and it already has a Peabody and an Emmy award under its belt. The series chronicles famous MCs, DJs, and faces in the genre and follows their growth from the early days of hip-hop. This season, Netflix promises the series will track Tupac, Biggie, Lil' Kim and Jay-Z, as they "blaze a trail into the '90s as insiders sling the straight-up truth on the culture's most iconic rappers and rhymes." September 6
Netflix’s latest true-crime series tells the story of Marie (played by Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever), an 18-year-old woman who reported that she was raped at knifepoint but then recanted her account after pressure from male detectives and her foster mother. Two female detectives (Merritt Wever and Toni Collette) learn of Marie’s case, dig deeper and find similar accounts, leading them to go after a serial rapist. The series is based on an article called “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” which won a Pulitzer. This sounds like a tough but necessary watch that puts a face to the very real issue of rape victims not being believed, leading to so many attacks going unreported. Susannah Grant serves as the showrunner. She famously wrote Erin Brockovich. September 13
Here’s the sales pitch: "Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star, but when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years." I mean, I think that sells it better than I ever could. My all-time favourite Between Two Ferns episode is with my president Barack Obama so here’s hoping Obama comes back for a cameo. Hey, the Obamas are down with Netflix now. It could happen. September 20
The Good Place is the smartest and best comedy on television. Yeah, I said it. For the first two seasons, every time I thought I knew where this show was headed, it flipped my expectations upside down and Michael evil-laughed in my face. It’s been exhilarating to watch a show so original in the era of remakes and a show so goddamn funny in the era of comedies that don’t actually deliver laughs (I’m looking at you, Jim Carrey’s Kidding). Season 3 of The Good Place is finally coming to Netflix ahead of the show’s fourth and final season premiere. As much as I love this show, I also love that they aren’t going to overstay their welcome, like Tahani at a party full of celebrities. I’m already laugh-crying that the end is so near. Get binging before Season 4 drops. September 27
I’ve never been a big fan of Chelsea Handler, mainly because her racist jokes didn’t land with me, and I always thought it reeked of privilege for Handler to make offensive cracks about little people, Africans, and dating black men and continue to get Netflix deals and chance after chance to redeem herself. Well, it looks like Handler is checking her own blind spots and the advantages that come with walking through the world as she has in a new documentary called, Hello, Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea. The synopsis reads, "In this documentary, Chelsea Handler explores how white privilege impacts American culture — and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career." I’m all for people recognizing their mistakes. As Oprah says, "when you know better, do better." We’ll see if Handler does any better in this doc. September 13
You read that right. Grey’s Anatomy’s FIFTEENTH season is coming to Netflix and I think it deserves your time. Hear me out. Sure, the show was pretty weak around the time Denny’s ghost started appearing (you’re welcome for fitting two Denny Duquette references into this post) and then again when they killed off Derek (RIP McDreamy), BUT I think the show has finally hit its stride again in the past few seasons. Meredith Grey started dating again, and while I will never forgive Shonda Rhimes for dangling SCOTT SPEEDMAN in front of us and taking him away so abruptly, I’ve started to come around on Mer and the resident she’s dating now (no spoilers). Season 15 said goodbye to Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner and, as sad as it was, the show has been better for it. Plus, this season features one of the most powerful episodes of Grey’s Anatomy ever with “Silent All These Years,” a harrowing story of a patient admitted to the hospital for sexual assault. September 26
Avail. 9/1/19
Awakenings
Black '47
Blow
Dirty Dancing
Elena
Family Guy: Season 17
For the Birds
Geostorm
It
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Letters to Juliet
Mune: Guardian of the Moon Olmo & the Seagull
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Premonition
Second Act
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
The Beguiled
The Blind Side
The Book of Henry
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!: S1 The Dark Tower
The Mothman Prophecies
The Natural
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
Avail. 9/2/19
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Parts 1 and 2
Avail. 9/3/19
Mapplethorpe
Avail. 9/4/19
Casino
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 12
Avail. 9/6/19
Archibald's Next Big Thing (Netflix Family)
Elite: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Spy (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/7/19
Dragons' Den: Season 13
Avail. 9/8/19
The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco: Season 1
Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 9/10/19
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix Original)
Evelyn (Netflix Original)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/12/19
The I-Land (Netflix Original)
The Mind, Explained (Netflix Documentary)
Avail. 9/13/19
Bumblebee
The Chef Show: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea (Netflix Documentary)
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix Original)
The Ranch: Part 7 (Netflix Original)
Tall Girl (Netflix Film)
Unbelievable (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/15/19
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison(Netflix Documentary)
Edge of Darkness
Flipped
Homeland:Season 7
Ravenous
Steal a Pencil for Me
The Other Woman
Avail. 9/17/19
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Family)
Avail. 9/20/19
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix Film)
Criminal (Netflix Original)
Disenchantment: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Fastest Car: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix Documentary)
Las del hockey (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/23/19
Team Kaylie — (Netflix Family)
Avail. 9/24/19
Atomic Blonde
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/25/19
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Birders (Netflix Documentary)
Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Lethal Weapon: Season 3
This Is Us: Season3
Avail. 9/26/19
Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
Avail. 9/27/19
Bard of Blood (Netflix Original)
Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Family)
The Good Place: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Film)
The Politician (Netflix Original)
Skylines (Netflix Original)
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (Netflix Anime)
Vis a vis: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/29/19
Nerve
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 9/30/19
Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)
Bad Moms
Chip and Potato: Season 1
Rush Hour 3
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Storm Boy
What Men Want
Wonder Park
Leaving 9/1/19
The Notebook
Leaving 9/6/19
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Happy Gilmore
Kindergarten Cop
Leaving 9/14/19
17 Again
Drug Wars: Season 1
Leaving 9/29/19
Dear John
Leaving 9/30/19
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
