Bike Shorts Are Back (Again) — Here Are 10 Pairs To Wear All Summer

With temps reaching the mid- to high-20s in many cities across Canada this week, it’s already starting to feel too hot for jeans and sweatpants. One transition-to-summer-weather garment that your wardrobe could use right now: A stretchy, super-comfy pair of bike shorts.
Some of the most popular styles right now are from Nike, Aritzia, and Lululemon, but no matter your pick, these fitted, high-waisted bottoms are surprisingly versatile. Wear yours with a fitted crop top for (socially distanced) outdoor picnics, a '90s-inspired oversized button-up for trips to the grocery store, or pair with a performance tee for, well, actual exercise!
Here are 10 cute pairs of bike shorts to add to your cart this week.
