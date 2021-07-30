R29 Recaps: Every Episode Of Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 2

A storm is brewing on the shores of Netflix’s Outer Banks season 2, metaphorically speaking, which means the adventure series’ teenage crew is back for a new season full of treasure hunting. Season 2 has them relocating to a new country after they were literally chased out of the OBX, which promises more harrowing hijinks and more shirtless swashbuckling.
In the season 1 finale of Outer Banks, head Pogue John B. (Chase Stokes) was on the verge of finding the buried gold that led to his dad’s demise — until he was falsely accused of murder. Now, he’s on a boat heading to the Bahamas with his girlfriend Sarah (Madelyn Cline), who just learned her dastardly dad Ward (Charles Esten) is the one behind it all. That’s a lot to take in, especially when you’re literally a fugitive in a foreign country. "Promise me you won't do anything stupid,” Sarah politely asks John B. in the season 2 premiere. No surprise, he and the rest of the Pogues do some things that would definitely be defined as dumb, but it just adds to the suspense of it all.
Each and every episode of season 2 is as knotty as they come, which is why we’re trying to make sense of all those twists and turns. With each recap we will also celebrate the MVP (Most Valuable Pogue), giving a well-deserved shout-out for whatever wild, ridiculous, resilient thing they do to stay one step ahead of their rivals, which still very much include the Kooks. So take a deep breath and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. It’s definitely going to be a bumpy ride.
Episode 1: “The Gold”
We begin with a beautifully wood-carved monument to John B., who is believed to have died. Of course, he hasn’t, but as he reminds us through voiceover, “Everyone you know will die.” What a bummer. As is watching the town pay their respects to Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) who was killed by Sarah’s brother Rafe (Drew Starkey). A truth that only those on the tarmac that day know. John B. was one of them, which is why he’s being framed for Peterkin’s death by Ward and is now sailing the high seas with Sarah (also still alive). Got that?
There is a larger point to John B.’s philosophizing: Life being so short makes “everything meaningful. Everything’s just one time.” This doesn’t mean that Sarah wants to marry him though. Hello, he’s a teen with few prospects trapped on a steam ship going who knows where. And with a $50,000 reward out on him for killing a cop, he’s going to have to put those dreams of walking down the aisle on hold. Especially, once Terrence, the captain of this ship, realizes the precious cargo he has onboard. Well, had onboard. The two teens manage to escape the boat before the cops nab them, which begins an episode-long goose chase.
The two decide to hide in plain sight at a five-star hotel. Sarah is good at acting like a Karen on vacation, but John B. is more worried about clearing his name. But first, he wants to steal the gold from Ward, something Sarah and the rest of us all know is a bad idea. A not-so-bad idea is borrowing a phone to send his friends a quick text from beyond the grave. Good on John B. for knowing their numbers by heart and for texting “did you pimp my shortboard?” as proof of identity. P4L, man.
There are a lot of bad ideas in this episode. The worst being Rafe’s suggestion that they kill John B’s friends so that he can get away with murder. Though, JJ’s plan to kidnap Rafe at gunpoint is pretty terrible too. However, the worst might be John B’s attempted robbery on Ward’s Paradise Island home. Without the safe code he’s out of luck, as is Sarah, who, while looking for John B, gets kidnapped by Terrence. John B. offers the captain a piece of the original gold in exchange for her, but Terrence is greedy enough to want more, which is how John B. comes up with the plan to steal the gold with Terrence’s help.
Luckily, Pope comes up with a pretty good plan to help John B. clear his name: find a material witness. The plan is to talk to Ward’s pilot Gavin. Well, not so much talk but secretly record him with Pope’s iPhone. Planting his phone in Gavin’s car is way safer than JJ’s gun-based plan any day. Though I do admire JJ’s ability to play the third wheel to the burgeoning Kiara-Pope hookup.
Everyone is pulling off a bit of espionage. Though John B.'s playing-pretend game needs work. I didn’t believe for one second that he was a landscaper looking for his leaf blower, but luckily, the guards at Sarah’s place did. Thankfully, Gavin also got nervous after Kie’s call and he’s looking to renegotiate his deal with Ward. Gavin’s got the gun Rafe used to kill Peterkin, which gives him leverage. Enough to make Ward nervous that he won’t be able to make his great escape, which ends with him meeting the Swiss in Nassau so he can sell the gold.
It’s a risky plan, which is why his wife Rose (Caroline Arapoglou) wonders if they should just give Rafe up. That’s a hard no from Ward, who gets an alert that someone has entered Paradise Island. He knows someone’s on the property, just not that it’s Sarah, who is able to crack the safe’s code. It’s her birthday, which has her feeling some kind of way; a hint of how conflicted she is about everything that's happened.
Of course, just as John B, Sarah and Terrence start packing up the bars, the cops show up. Sarah knows there’s a boat outside, so while the cops check out the house, she goes to get the keys, but has to give them to Terrence. Despite his parkour skills, John B. gets caught by the estate’s security. With one call, Ward is about to realize the dead don’t always die.
MVP: Kiara
Her give-no-fucks attitude has her taking on the establishment (i.e. Rafe and his dad) one graffiti tag at a time. She’s smoking weed, asking Pope to hookup, and putting her Pogue family above all else. Sure, it’s Pope’s multi-phase plan that will help save John B, but her Batman voice is the real key to it succeeding. No one’s saying Robert Pattinson has to worry about his job, but she is a master of the guilt trip. For that we stan.
