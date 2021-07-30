Netflix's hit series Outer Banks is known for its idyllic waterfront setting as much as its cliffhangers and fight scenes. Although the show wasn't filmed in the real Outer Banks (or even in North Carolina), it still manages to expertly capture a sleepy boating town prone to heat, tropical storms, and the occasional murder cover-up. And part of what makes the OBX feel so real is the soundtrack.
Season 1 was set to lots of uptempo, summery indie rock, but everything about Outer Banks' second season is a little different — music included. When we first see John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), they're still on their way to Nassau, where they hope to find the $400 million worth of gold stored on her family's property (and also hide from the police, but that's neither here nor there). The rest of the Pogues, meanwhile, are laser-focused on exonerating John B., and their mission takes them across state lines to Charleston.
The season 2 soundtrack reflects the change in location, and also the change in stakes. While there's still a lot of alt-rock (Khruangbin, especially, pops up several times in seasons 1 and 2), there's some heavier music, too, especially when we're listening through JJ's (Rudy Pankow) headphones. But one of the coolest parts? All the music from the Caribbean and the Caribbean coast infused throughout this season's soundtrack, including songs by Toots and the Maytals and Blind Blake and the Royal Victoria Hotel Calypsos.
The songs from this season of Outer Banks are perfect for your next beach day or road trip playlist — let's just hope that, unlike John B. and Sarah, you don't run into any gun-wielding Kooks or corrupt cops.