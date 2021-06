Years of Black contestants being tokenized on dating shows have taught us that just simply being in the room and on the show isn't enough; we need to see each of these individuals embarking on their own path towards romance and, hopefully, true love. Fortunately, Ready to Love doesn't disappoint on that front either. Every week, the contestants go on dates with the object of their affections, keeping in mind a certain emotional task assigned to them by Nephew Tommy. This homework sets the intentions for each couple, either pushing them closer to establishing their connection or opening their eyes to their incompatibility. It's not all serious work — Ready to Love knows its audience well enough not to skimp on the moments that will give you butterflies or on the scenes that might get you hot and bothered — but the show is consistently delivering the type of meaningful moments that Black viewers have been asking for from dating shows. Will the couples live happily-ever-after after the cameras stop rolling? Maybe, maybe not. But at least we got to see them try.