Once the uproar made its way to Twitter, Lin-Manuel Miranda apologized . Granted, this is a musical with ensemble numbers taking place on the streets of NYC so I’m well aware that there’s an element of fantasy. But like Lauren Conrad and co., it’s hard to buy the story knowing the glaring departure from reality. In the Heights was supposed to be a beacon for Latinx representation in Washington Heights but it fell short. I wouldn’t say that artists have a responsibility to be ultra-realistic or even relatable, but at the very least we should expect honesty. It’s not lost on me that The Hills finale was a very smart commentary on reality TV as we know it, but like In the Heights, it did the audience a disservice by misrepresenting what it was claiming to be.