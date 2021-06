I Loved In The Heights — Until The Ending

I was very wrong. After the first song and brightly coloured dance number brought Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) and the barrio out into the street, I was fully invested and couldn’t look away. The dreams of immigrants and their children are the fuel that power each dance move, every hand clapped, and all banderas flown in the air. I felt a nostalgic pull when I heard Abuela Claudia’s (Olga Merediz) ballad to her deceased mother detailing their journey by ship to America in the dead of winter; it reminded me of the links between my own family matriarch's journey to New York City from South America. This movie felt like it was made for me. I even forgave the screenwriters for not giving very much background into Benny (Corey Hawkins) and Nina’s (Lesley Grace) relationship after their beautiful duets in the park and along the brick facade of her building. (Gravity? Who is she?) Despite the beauty and pride in this movie — and my own personal connection to its story — I can’t help but wish it ended differently.