What Is The Next Marvel Movie After Spider-Man: Far From Home?

In December, The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Doctor Strange 2 had a director (still no actual confirmation from Marvel, of course). And Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) blipped back in Endgame, which raises questions. Did anyone else from the Doctor Strange world blip back and forth? Wong didn’t, we know that for certain, but as for literally everything else about that movie, who knows? Doctor Strange is also located in New York City, and now that he and Spidey are acquaintances it would make sense for their paths to cross. Maybe Peter (Tom Holland) can turn to him now that his identity has been revealed to the world (if you didn't stay for the Spider-Man: Far From Home post credits scene, you might want to look into that). That would make a good bridge between Phase 3 and 4.