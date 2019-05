What Does The Title, The Sun Is Also A Star, Mean?

According to Yoon’s 2016 interview with The Huffington Post, The Sun Is Also a Star was inspired by Big History Project, which is a study examining the universe and its past, present, and future. It ties into the The Sun in that Daniel and Natasha’s love story is better explained by each and every event in their lives that ultimately led to their meeting. According to Big History Project’s website, the study, a collaboration between teachers, scientists, and scholars, is “designed for anyone seeking answers to the big questions about the history of our universe.” It helps explain the universe’s timeline, including formation of planets, life, and stars, including the sun. One chapter of the course is called “Star Formation,” which explains the life cycle of stars, including the sun, and how “we’re all made of stars.” Perhaps there’s something greater, orchestrating life, that no one can control and that impacts and intertwines each of us.