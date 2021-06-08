Just talking about the sequence makes Grace tear up: Grace’s mother’s first salon was located mere blocks away from where “No Me Diga” was filmed in New York. In a twist of serendipity usually saved for the movies, Grace’s parents were able to be on set the day of rehearsals for the number. “We were supposed to be shooting something else, and we ended up being in the salon for that whole day,” Grace explains, citing an unexpected scheduling change. She speaks with palpable emotion about her mother’s reaction to the set, which felt very much like the salon she owned. “My mom was like, ‘Wow. This feels like my salon.’ She felt this sense of pride, like, ‘Who would have thought that my little girl would be shooting a movie a couple blocks away from where I started my first business?’”

