Talking Hot Girl Summer With The “High Priestesses” Of In The Heights

Dascha Polanco: “My mom was a cosmetologist, but she never got to really practice except on me, so that's a different type of expert because you don't get no choices there [laughs]. But it’s a cultural thing for the Latinx community; my aunt has a salon, so I drew a lot of that from her. These are the women and the places that we go to on a weekly basis, and they see us grow up and they give us advice or they tattletale on you to your mom. But most importantly, they start off with a dream and they own something in a foreign country, [an idea] that for them was never possible. So although our dreams are different, the common denominator is that. It starts off with a dream, of hope, of pushing through adversity and creating these neighbourhoods. That’s our family, that's our safe place. Some of us stay and some of us move out. But throughout it and in the salon, working along Daphne and Stephanie [Beatriz], it was amazing to see you how we come from different journeys and trajectories. But we all had that that bond; we’re generous with one another, we had a lot of intention and purposes, and we wanted to have fun and be as authentic as we can be.

