It’s not easy being a fan. The deeper you’re invested in a film, show, or artist, the more likely you are to be let down. That’s not to sound cynical, but as any stan will admit, it’s the name of the game. One friend compared being a Kanye fan to having a really crappy boyfriend — when he lets you down, it’s devastating (I can think of one particularly disheartening TMZ interview) but when he comes through for you (or releases a great album) it forgives a multitude of sins. On the TV side, committing to a show is a major time investment and when characters go rogue or the writers do them a disservice, it can feel like a waste.
Last year, I watched Gilmore Girls for the first time and when I got to the show’s off-beat seventh season, the first and only without the series’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, I couldn’t help but feel like all of the fictional residents of Stars Hollow had done me wrong. Zack Snyder devotees no doubt felt the same when he had to drop out of the original 2017 Justice League and the result was...subpar. But being treated to a four-hour-long director’s cut four years later must have felt like winning the lottery for superfans. And with his latest film Army of the Dead, fans only had to wait two months for a followup. The lows are low but the highs make it worthwhile!
Netflix’s latest crop of releases will leave standoms satisfied, from YouTube star Bo Burnham’s one-man-show to Army of the Dead, and Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft sequel. Keep reading to get the lowdown on Netflix Canada's newest additions.