The new claims against Whedon follow a long line of harrowing stories from stars from his past projects; Buffy the Vampire Slayer Charisma Carpenter and her co-stars also had a lot to say about their negative experience with the director during the 1990s and early 2000s. At the end of the day, says Fisher, Whedon’s behaviour and the subsequent enabling of his actions by Warner Bros. and DC Films is a result of a bigger industry problem at hand: bad leadership.