Is it just me or is every show ending? It feels like each week this year has brought news of series entering their final seasons: Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be over (again) after season 8. (As much as I love the ragtag crew of cops at the fictionalized 99th precinct, I’m not upset about a cop show ending — no offence, Andy and co.) On the other hand, when news broke that we’re months away from saying farewell to Insecure, This Is Us, Black-ish, and Pose, it felt like a personal attack. Even Judge Judy has decided to end her long-running daytime reign. Small claims court will never be the same!
Losing some of TV’s best and brightest feels like a heavy plot twist to an already-difficult year. What’s weirder is that all of these shows appear to be ending voluntarily. Perhaps the showrunners have tired of these series before the audience or maybe the pandemic has sparked a desire to switch things up.
The exodus has made its way to Netflix, too. The finale seasons of On My Block and Ozark are around the corner, and this week the platform will be premiering the last episodes of Michael Douglas’ The Kominsky Method and the penultimate season of Lucifer. Even for casual watchers, it’s a sad sight. But if the Friends reunion and the Sex and the City revival have taught us anything, it’s that a dedicated fanbase can bring any show back to life. This week’s roundup of releases includes shows saying goodbye and new films making their debut. Keep reading for the lowdown on Netflix Canada’s newest treats.