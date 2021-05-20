The one where Canadians can watch Friends. After what feels like the longest wait of all time, Friends: The Reunion is finally coming to our screens on May 27.
The reunion special, which will premiere 17 years after the hit sitcom ended in May 2004, has been on everyone’s watch lists since it was announced in February 2020. The show was initially meant to be filmed over two days in March 2020, but after being delayed due to COVID (of course), was rescheduled for this year.
And it looks like it will be worth the wait. The reunion, which was shot on the original — and iconic — soundstage at Warner Bros. Studio, promises an unscripted reunion of the show’s original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. (So, unfortunately that means it’s not any new episodes). In the first official trailer for the reunion, the cast is shown doing table reads of fan-fave episodes, reminiscing about filming as well as their IRL friendships, and playing some truly chaotic-looking trivia on the show’s iconic couch in Monica’s apartment. Also, Aniston answers the age-old question: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?!
The reunion will also feature a series of guest stars, including Justin Bieber (who would have been 10 when the show ended), and Mindy Kaling.
While the reunion is set to premiere on HBO Max in the states, Canadians can tune in on the same date, May 27, to watch Friends: The Reunion exclusively on CRAVE.
2020 may have not been our day, our month, and definitely not our year, but with this upcoming release, 2021 is looking up.