While promoting his new West End play, The End of Longing, Matthew Perry admitted in an interview that his memories of the hit '90s show Friends are a little hazy because he was "so out of it," reports Us Weekly.
BBC radio host Chris Evans asked Perry which episode of Friends was his least favorite.
BBC radio host Chris Evans asked Perry which episode of Friends was his least favorite.
"I think the answer is, I don't remember three years of it, so none of those," Perry said. "I was a little out of it at the time. Somewhere between seasons 3 and 6."
The admission is a reminder of Perry's difficult past. The actor attended rehab twice during his time on the hit NBC show, in 1997, and again in 2001. Since his recovery, Perry opened his own sober-living facility in Malibu called Perry House.
The admission is a reminder of Perry's difficult past. The actor attended rehab twice during his time on the hit NBC show, in 1997, and again in 2001. Since his recovery, Perry opened his own sober-living facility in Malibu called Perry House.
"When I was in big trouble, it was so public because I was on a TV show that 30 million people were watching," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter last year.
During his BBC interview, Perry also hinted at the possibility of a real Friends reunion, not the much-hyped semi-reunion taking place without him this year.
"I don't know what the price would be, but I think the actors would actually be open to it, I do," Perry said. "I think we would be open to doing something, some kind of TV special. I don't know about a movie."
During his BBC interview, Perry also hinted at the possibility of a real Friends reunion, not the much-hyped semi-reunion taking place without him this year.
"I don't know what the price would be, but I think the actors would actually be open to it, I do," Perry said. "I think we would be open to doing something, some kind of TV special. I don't know about a movie."
Advertisement