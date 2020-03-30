Ozark season 3 racks up quite the body count by finale “All In.” There’s the gangland mass murder and explosion in “Su Casa Es Mi Casa.” The tragic execution of Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey), little brother of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). Even steely lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), the one person who seemed primed to survive Netflix’s Ozark, doesn’t make it out of the 2020 season alive.
All together, it’s a deadly 10-episode run as Wendy and her husband Marty Byrde (Arrested Development's Jason Bateman) attempt to solidify their new Ozark casino business. The gambling-heavy riverboat is a money laundering front for Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the head of a Mexican cartel.
However, none of Ozark's many organized crime tragedies just happen. Instead, in a series like this one, small mistakes eventually lead to horrific consequences, like bloody breadcrumbs. This terrible snowball effect is something the streaming show seems to pride itself on.
That's why we’re looking back on Ozark season 3 to pinpoint which moments were the precise harbingers of doom. The answers will surprise you almost as much as that gory “All In” finale cliffhanger.