The coconut oil has liquified, we’ve dusted off our disposable razors, and we’re flirting with the idea of going back to normal (not yet, though). At last, warmer temps have arrived and the coast is clear to trade in our trusty sweatshirts for sleeveless tops that put our post-vax Band-Aids on full display — it’s the ultimate summer accessory!
But as we cautiously step into our new reality, there are some things that won’t be coming with us. For instance, I’m hoping to consciously uncouple from maskne and shave some hours off of my surged screen time once face-to-face meetings resume. If you ask me, it’s reasonable grounds for a breakup. Netflix Canada will also be saying some early summer goodbyes. Though it isn’t a lengthy list, the titles leaving the platform this month are pretty significant blows.
The original Tales of the City miniseries will be taking its final bow alongside Winx Club — both of which inspired acclaimed Netflix revivals. If you were a fan of the newer shows (or if they’ve been sitting on your watch list for a while), the earlier versions are essential viewing. But don’t take your time to stream: These titles, along with four others, will be wiped from Netflix Canada’s roster throughout the month. Why miss out on giving them a proper goodbye?