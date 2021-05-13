10 Canadian Sunglasses Brands We Have Our Eyes On This Summer

At this point, we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that there will be a “real” summer this year. But even if we continue on in this strange new-normal limbo, there is one summer accessory you won’t have to sacrifice. After all, nothing upgrades a chic made-in-Canada face mask better than a new cute pair of sunglasses from a local label.
ICYMI, a number of independent Canadian eyewear brands have launched in the past few years. Many of them design locally, and a few — including Loch in Ontario, Jimmy Mac Eyewear in Saskatchewan, and P.E.I.’s Fellow Earthlings — have even committed to making eyewear in Canada, which is no small task thanks to the precise, technical nature of the process.
Not sure where to start? Pastel palettes (as seen on Lizzo) and tortoiseshell frames (recently worn by Kaia Gerber) are two of the season’s most popular sunglass trends, but (just like with eyeglasses) it’s probably best to order opticals with your face shape and bridge fit. Luckily, most eyewear retailers have flexible return policies in place, so you can order multiple pairs to try on at home. Just remember to try them both with, and without, your favourite masks in place.
